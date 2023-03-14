Day 1 watchability rankings for the 2023 NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is here, but not all games are created the same!

Unless you are lucky to have a complete setup in your house with multiple flat screen TVs set to the various channels for March Madness, you more than likely are going to have to make some decisions when it comes to viewership this opening weekend.

Unfortunately, most of us simply cannot watch every matchup no matter how hard we try. So which matchups are the most deserving of a spot on our TV screens? Which contests get relegated as lesser matchups with periodic score checks on your phone? I have gone through the entire Thursday slate of the NCAA Tournament and ranked them for you in terms of overall watchability.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi/Southeast Missouri State

George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tipoff time: 1:45 p.m. CT

TV channel: CBS

Nothing to really see here, just your average 1-versus-16 matchup. This should be no trouble at all for a very talented Alabama squad.

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Tipoff time: 8:20 p.m. CT

TV channel: TNT

Houston gets bumped up a spot due to their recent AAC Tournament Championship loss to Memphis. That adds maybe like a 1% increase to this lopsided matchup. Add like another 5% for Northern Kentucky’s awesome mascot.

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Howard

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Tipoff time: 1 p.m. CT

TV channel: TBS

Pretty much the same story here for this lopsided contest. Maybe Kansas falls on some hard times after their loss in the Big 12 Tournament and Howard makes a statement. I mean, it’s happened once before… literally once. Watch and wish I guess.

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate

SARA DIGGINS/AMERICAN-STATESMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tipoff time: 6:25 p.m. CT

TV channel: TBS

This game will unfortunately be on at the same time as a few other more interesting contests. Texas tore through the Big 12 Tournament, and while everyone’s favorite toothpaste-themed university Colgate is a yearly trendy upset pick, I think the Longhorns are just too good. Round two may be another story for Texas, though.

Story continues

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Princeton

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tipoff time: 3:10 p.m. CT

TV channel: TNT

I’m always a fan of watching the first-round game including whichever Ivy League representative made it this year, especially this Princeton squad. I just don’t know if they’ll be able to rise to the task against a soaring Arizona team. Keep periodic tabs on this one.

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tipoff time: 9:05 p.m. CT

TV channel: truTV

The reason this one is above some of the other low-versus-high seeds is because of the recent unfortunate injuries that UCLA has sustained. I do think the Bruins are too good of a team to succumb to a first-round upset, but it certainly is a game to keep your phone notifications on for.

No. 4 Tennessee vs No. 13 Louisiana

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tipoff time: 8:40 p.m. CT

TV channel: CBS

We’re starting to stray away from some of the more obvious matchups now. I know people are lower on Tennesee this year, but I think they should be safe from an upset at the hands of Louisiana. They still play fantastic defense, and while the scoring can be inconsistent, I think they’ll do enough to outscore the Ragin’ Cajuns. They are not a lock, though.

No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Tipoff time: 6:35 p.m. CT

TV channel: truTV

This one should be a solid, middle-of-the-road first-round NCAA Tournament matchup. All I really have to say about this one. Of course, now this will be the game of the week.

No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Tipoff time: 11:15 a.m. CT

TV channel: CBS

I have the same sort of feeling of indifference toward this matchup as well, but there is some intrigue. Maryland is at their best when they can grind down opponents and really control the tempo of the game. West Virginia is as battle-hardened as they get, though, having gone through the Big 12 gauntlet. True coin-flip in this one. Bonus points for this being the first game on Thursday as well. Essentially, it’s the first real game of the tournament.

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tipoff time: 3:30 p.m. CT

TV channel: TBS

This is one of the more volatile matchups on the first day. Both of these teams are two of the most inconsistent squads in their entire slate. Both are incredibly talented, though, and able to put up some fantastic performances. It really is just about which version of the two teams we get.

If both are having a good day, this could be an extremely fun and competitive game. Your guess is as good as ours on Arkansas-Illinois.

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tipoff time: 12:40 p.m. CT

TV channel: TNT

This one also has the potential to be a fun one for the casual viewer. Both teams can shoot and score from beyond the arc. It really might come down to can either force the big stop, or make the least amount of mistakes in this game.

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman

ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tipoff time: 11:40 a.m. CT

TV channel: truTV

Here we go, folks. Our first potential upset of day one. Of course, one of the aforementioned contests already could be a bracket buster, but this is the first to really keep an eye on.

Virginia is, well, Virginia. They are a sound team who lacks punch and lives off of close games. They typically keep their composure and are able to pull through, however, it does create openings for opponents. Furman is one of the more dynamic scoring teams in the nation, and their tempo could 100% push Virginia. I’m not sure it will be enough, but this one is certainly worth keeping an eye on.

No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tipoff time: 5:50 p.m. CT

TV channel: TNT

Like it or not, Iowa basketball is must-watch basketball.

They may be suspect on the defensive end, but Fran McCaffery’s boys can put up points with the best of them. That is when they are on from deep anyways. Even if the basketball is not that inspiring, odds are that Fran McCaffery does something that capture’s the nation’s attention.

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Tipoff time: 6:10 p.m. CT

TV channel: CBS

This has the makings of a must-watch first-round game.

Duke is in uncharted waters, currently sitting as the fifth seed instead of their typical top-three standing. It is still a talented Duke squad post-Coach K, but they have the daunting task of facing a surging Oral Roberts team.

The Golden Eagles have the longest win streak in the nation and possess one of the top players in the nation in Max Abmas. Don’t forget, Oral Roberts also has the edge in experience here, too.

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tipoff time: 2:10 p.m. CT

TV channel: truTV

This is a matchup that could really make-or-break brackets. San Diego State will 100% be on upset watch heading into their first-round contest against a 31-3 Charleston squad.

Sort of like Virginia, their heavy defensive style could make them susceptible to an early upset. It could also carry them deep into the tournament. This is a must-watch game.

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tipoff time: 8:55 p.m.

TV channel: TBS

Speaking of must-watch, this is just genuinely a good game that you should watch if you have the chance. Both of these teams have a ton of momentum, especially a Penn State team who nearly dethroned Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions can shoot the lights out from deep, while the Aggies are as tough as they come. Texas A&M finished second in the SEC and marched to the SEC Tournament championship game.

