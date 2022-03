Day 1 matches and tee times for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The first day of group play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship begins on Wednesday at Austin Country Club. Here's a look at the matchups and tee times for Day 1 (all times ET). Click here for TV times.

Click here for the format.

10:20 a.m. – Jordan Spieth vs. Keegan Bradley

10:31 a.m. – Adam Scott vs. Justin Rose

10:42 a.m. – Justin Thomas vs. Luke List

10:53 a.m. – Kevin Kisner vs. Marc Leishman

11:04 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann vs. Maverick McNealy

11:15 a.m. – Kevin Na vs. Russell Henley

11:26 a.m. – Viktor Hovland vs. Sepp Straka

11:37 a.m. – Will Zalatoris vs. Cameron Tringale

11:48 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen vs. Alex Noren

11:59 a.m. – Paul Casey vs. Corey Conners

12:10 p.m. – Xander Schauffele vs. Takumi Kanaya

12:21 p.m. – Tony Finau vs. Lucas Herbert

12:32 p.m. – Abraham Ancer vs. Bubba Watson

12:43 p.m. – Webb Simpson vs. Brian Harman

12:54 p.m. – Collin Morikawa vs. Robert MacIntyre

1:05 p.m. – Jason Kokrak vs. Sergio Garcia

1:16 p.m. – Billy Horschel vs. Min Woo Lee

1:27 p.m. – Thomas Pieters vs. Tom Hoge

1:38 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler vs. Ian Poulter

1:49 p.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick vs. Tommy Fleetwood

2:00 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2:11 p.m. – Daniel Berger vs. Si Woo Kim

2:22 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay vs. Keith Mitchell

2:33 p.m. – Sungjae Im vs. Seamus Power

2:44 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau vs. Richard Bland

2:55 p.m. – Talor Gooch vs. Lee Westwood

3:06 p.m. – Dustin Johnson vs. Mackenzie Hughes

3:17 p.m. – Max Homa vs. Matthew Wolff

3:28 p.m. – Brooks Koepka vs. Erik van Rooyen

3:39 p.m. – Shane Lowry vs. Harold Varner III

3:50 p.m. – Jon Rahm vs. Sebastian Muñoz

4:01 p.m. – Patrick Reed vs. Cameron Young