Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys courtship of WR Odell Beckham included courtside seats at Mavs

The Dallas Cowboys courtship of wide receiver Odell Beckham began with a meeting with the team doctors and trainers Monday afternoon.

And it continued well into the night with the three-time Pro Bowler sitting court side next to the Phoenix Suns bench at the Dallas Mavs game with linebacker Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs in seats owned by the Jones family.

In between, Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones and the coaching staff led my coach Mike McCarthy to continue a full court press that the Cowboys hope will result with them scoring a contract with a player they believe can be difference maker in a push for a Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons and CB Trevon Diggs hosted WR Odell Beckham at the Mavs game tonight.

The full court is on#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/mXca7M7mJ4 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 6, 2022

Beckham didn’t offer much insight into his decision when approached by the reporters at the Mavs game.

“Everything is good, man,” Beckham said as he walked in the building with the Cowboys contingent. “Everything is nice. I plead the fifth on everything else.”

When asked later at his court side seat about his chances of signing with the Cowboys by ESPN, Beckham offered: “It’s a good possibility.”

The fans at American Airlines Arena did their part in the courtship of Beckham by chanting “OBJ! OBJ!” chant they showed him on the Jumbotron.

Beckham, who has not been with a team since suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl 56 last February with the Los Angeles Rams, is also considering the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants.

“I would say recruiting him, he’s obviously been to two other teams,” said McCarthy when asked if they were trying to get to know Beckham or recruiting him. “I think it’s just like anything in these situations, this is clearly unique because of the timing of it. I’ve never been part of something like this, this late in the season. I think just like anything until you sit down in front of one another and everybody gets the information you truly don’t know exactly where everything stands, But definitely he’s been to two other clubs and I’m glad he’s here and we’ll see how it goes.”

Story continues

The Cowboys (9-3) will host Beckham again at the team headquarters at the Star in Frisco in Tuesday when he will meet with the team leadership council, led by quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys are hoping a deal will get done shortly thereafter though Beckham plans to wait until Wednesday to make a final decision after consulting with his family.

But the Cowboys are considered the favorites and have been the most vocal and public about adding him to the team.

McCarthy said he has never been a part of process like this this late in the season.

“This is very unique,” McCarthy said. This is an experience I have not gone through. I think, like anything, especially when you’re talking about Odell, you just gotta have your eyes wide open. It’s an opportunity and I’m sure he has thoughts on the opportunity he is looking for too. I think we’re doing the right thing by looking into it.”