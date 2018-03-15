Day 1 in the books: What's left for the Patriots in free agency?

We're less than 24 hours into the official start of free agency, yet because we're three full days removed from the start of the NFL's legal tampering period . . . it feels . . . like there aren't . . . many more moves . . . to be made.

But there are. The second wave is coming. And for a team like the Patriots, who outside of re-signing Nate Ebner and Rex Burkhead have been quiet, there will be opportunities to improve.

Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio have about $20 million in cap space with which to play. How will they spend it? We'll see. But before we can even take a stab, let's first roll through what's available to them.

BIG-TICKET ITEMS

Ndamukong Suh, 31, DL: One of the most talented defensive players in football, Suh would immediately improve New England's pass rush. He draws doubles (and triples). He disrupts. He will make a boatload of money on his next deal, wherever it is.

Tyrann Mathieu, 25, DB: Mathieu wouldn't fill a glaring need, but he's a do-it-all defensive back. Need him in the slot? He could do it. Need an athlete at the linebacker level? No problem. With a massive payday headed the Honey Badger's way, this could be a long shot.

Jordy Nelson, 32, WR: Whose playing time does he steal? Is Brandin Cooks sacrificing snaps? How about Chris Hogan or Julian Edelman? Does Malcolm Mitchell get snubbed if Nelson comes aboard? The health of those players could dictate the need. But if Amendola received a lucrative deal from the Dolphins at 32 years old, what will Nelson get? And will the Patriots be willing to pay it?

FAMILIAR FACES

Cam Fleming, 25, OT: Fleming split right tackle duties with LaAdrian Waddle and performed well enough -- particularly in the AFC title game and Super Bowl -- to get a look as a starter for in team with a need on the right side. Would the Patriots bring him back to play on the left? He started at left tackle in Week 1 of the regular season in 2016 with Nate Solder out.

LaAdrian Waddle, 26, OT: Another potential Solder replacement, Waddle started four games on the right side last season. His work against some of the league's best pass-rushers midseason was impressive. Had he not been injured, he might've seen even more action . . . and earned himself an even bigger raise this offseason. Like Fleming, Waddle endeared himself to offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia with his improvement and preparation.

Darius Butler, 32, CB: A second-round pick of the Patriots in 2009, Butler carved out a nice career for himself with the Colts as a slot corner. Would the Patriots bring him back on a short-term deal as insurance for Jonathan and Cyrus Jones?

Jonathan Casillas, 30, LB: In eight games with the Patriots in 2014, Casillas proved to have value both on defense and as a special-teamer. He parlayed that audition into three years with the Giants. He likely won't be back in New York after the Giants brought in a new staff.

Danny Woodhead, 33, RB: Players at Woodhead's age who play Woodhead's position don't often find suitors knocking down their doors this time of year. But Woodhead, if healthy, would provide someone an interesting passing-game option. With James White firmly entrenched in New England, a reunion feels unlikely.

Rashaan Melvin, 28, CB: Melvin played like a Pro Bowler for the Colts through 12 weeks of last season before suffering an injury. He played mostly as a special-teamer in his eight games with the Patriots in 2015.

LeGarrette Blount, 31, RB: Signed late in the offseason last year, Blount could be on a similar track. Should Mike Gillislee hold fast to his roster spot with the Patriots, the "big back" job for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels might be filled.

Shane Vereen, 29, RB: Vereen played in all 16 games last season after he was limited to five in 2016. He finished with 44 receptions for 253 yards on 53 targets and 164 yards rushing on 45 attempts. Again, with White back, and with Burkhead in the mix as well, it seems highly unlikely the Patriots would bite.

RESEARCH REQUIRED

Tyler Eifert, 27, TE: Very talented. Very injured. He's played just 10 games the last two years and 39 games total in five pro seasons. Would the injuries drop his asking price enough for the Patriots to bring him aboard as a No. 2 with No. 1 upside if he can stay healthy? If the Patriots are worried about Rob Gronkowski calling it quits, Eifert might be the best low-risk, high-reward option out there.

Sheldon Richardson, 27, DL: The Patriots know about his talent. He can align in various spots on the line of scrimmage, and he'd provide a legitimate boost to the Patriots front-seven. But do they know how he'd fit in the locker room?

Alex Okafor, 26, EDGE: The former Cardinals and Saints edge defender broke out last season as a legitimate three-down player until he tore his Achilles. If he can recapture the form he put on display last season, he'll make someone's front better in 2018.

Kenny Vaccaro, 26, S: The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder looks like the kind of hybrid player teams are looking for these days. He started 12 games last season and had three picks, but he's seemed to have a rollercoaster season in terms of his performance.

Adam "Pacman" Jones, 34, DB: An established slot corner and punt-returner, the veteran would also qualify as an established headache. Could the Patriots make it work with him on a short-term deal?

LOGICAL FITS

Adrian Clayborn, 29, EDGE: At 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, Clayborn would fit more as a base end who could rush from the interior in passing situations. His versatility would seem to fit what the Patriots like, and he hails from Iowa, where former Belichick colleagues Kirk Ferentz runs the show.

Connor Barwin, 31, EDGE: When it comes to cost, Barwin won't be an issue for the Patriots. He's been extremely durable over the course of his career and he might provide a steady presence on the outside as players like Dont'a Hightower, Derek Rivers and Shea McClellin work their way back from injury. Seems like a classic Patriots veteran signing.

Navarro Bowman, 29, LB: Hard to believe Bowman is still in his 20s given everything he's been through injury-wise over the course of his career, but he is. And he showed in Oakland last season that he can still play. He's not the athletic linebacker-of-the-future type the Patriots could use at the moment, but maybe they can find that player in the draft. Bowman's calling card would be as a calming force in the middle of the defense who would allow Hightower and Kyle Van Noy to be versatile chess pieces.

