Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell reveal how they decide what to share on social media
Husband and wife Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell chat with USA TODAY's Erin Jensen about their new NBC game show, "Family Game Fight."
A gene which staves off the menopause has been identified, raising hopes of a treatment to extend fertility and a means of identifying which women are safer to delay motherhood.
Far-right congregants fumed at clergyman after he criticised president over Covid in his service Father Lino Allegri says he has never known such aggression after a service. The incident prompted an armed police presence. Photograph: Antonello Veneri/The Guardian The toxic politics bedevilling Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil swept into Father Lino Allegri’s sacristy one Sunday in July, just after the octogenarian priest delivered a homily lamenting the president’s role in the Covid catastrophe that has
Late in the talks, senators removed a measure to generate funds by cutting unemployment fraud. It could have kicked people off by mistake.
The St. Louis man who along with his wife was pardoned after waving guns at social justice demonstrators has filed a lawsuit to have the guns returned and to have fines the couple paid returned to them. Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, argued in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in St. Louis City Circuit Court that the pardon he and his wife, Patricia, received from Gov. Mike Parson nullifies all judgments and orders in the case, The Kansas City Star reported. The government seized the McCloskeys' Colt AR-15 rifle and Bryco pistol after he pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor assault and was fined $750.
For Kevin McCarthy to think that threatening Nancy Pelosi is funny or even OK says a lot about him.
As he recovers from a breakthrough infection of the coronavirus, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that he has urged former President Donald Trump to press his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which the South Carolina Republican called “the antidote to the virus that’s wreaking havoc on our hospitals.”
Psaki said Biden did "something new" by allowing the Justice Department "to act independently on investigations."
Even for the athletes good enough and brave enough to take on the decathlon or the heptathlon at the Olympics, Tokyo was next-level hard. Injuries took out world champions, world-record holders, gold-medal contenders and more. “I was just looking forward to being done with it," Thiam said.
The film will also be streamed on Turner Classic Movie’s (TCM) YouTube channel August 27.
In June, Apple TV+ launched Physical, a ten-episode dramedy starring Rose Byrne as a disillusioned San Diego housewife who finds validation by helping to build the 1980s aerobics video craze (evoking “feel the burn” memories from Jane Fonda’s real-life role in that creation). After reviews that called the show everything from “compelling but difficult” to “dark and caustic,” Apple TV+ announces today that Physical will return for second season. Our own review pointed out that the season finale l
U.S. public transportation and water systems desperately need the bipartisan infrastructure investment, but Senate approval is still a cliffhanger.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Nicolas Batum consoled Luka Doncic, who sat sullenly with a towel draped over his head and his face buried in his hands.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
It sure sounds like Ben Simmons never will play for the 76ers again.
The rare feat - called an "Olimpico" in honor of a 1924 goal from Argentina's Cesáreo Onzari - typically comes once in a career, if at all.
You will not see a surlier silver at this Olympics. The world apart from Piers Morgan seems to agree that winning any Olympic medal is a fantastic achievement. Ben Whittaker, runner up in the men’s light heavyweight boxing competition, did not see it that way.
Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.