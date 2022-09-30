Dax Hollifield on UNC: ‘I’m not a big fan of them’

Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield may have just added some fuel to the fire ahead of the Hokies matchup at North Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

The former Shelby High School was a prospect that was heavily recruited by both UNC and Virginia Tech. Hollifield ended up picking the Hokies over the Tar Heels, and opted to not stay in-state. But as we go into Saturday’s matchup between the two teams, Hollifield reflected on a recruiting visit to UNC back in 2016 when the two teams met in a hurricane with the Hokies coming out on top.

And Hollifield didn’t hold back on the feelings between himself and UNC to the Richmond Times Dispatch:

“It means a lot to me,” said Hollifield, a Shelby, North Carolina native who chose to play for the Hokies over his home-state Tar Heels, among others. “They don’t like me. I’m not a big fan of them. I can’t wait to go down there to Kenan and get booed the first time I make a tackle. It’s really going to make my day.”

Hollifield is right. UNC fans are sour to him and he’s sour right back to the fan base after his recruiting decision. At least he acknowledges it.

But what would make this sweeter would be a big UNC win on Saturday in Hollifield’s final game against the Tar Heels in his college career.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire