Dax Hill repped at boundary CB to start Bengals OTAs

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Dax Hill got his journey at cornerback started in front of onlookers on Tuesday as OTAs started near Paycor Stadium.

Hill, the former first-round pick and starting safety last year, had his position changed to cornerback this offseason while the team added veterans Geno Stone and Vonn Bell in free agency.

While Hill could get some work on the inside in the same space as Mike Hilton and rookie Josh Newton soon enough, he spent a notable amount of time on the boundary on Tuesday.

That means a competition with former second-rounder DJ Turner, with Cam Taylor-Britt secure on the other side.

3. Following Dax Hill’s progress as an outside cornerback will be one of the key things to watch in training camp.

He’s 6’0 with 32 1/4” arms and 4.38 speed so he certainly has the measurables. I suspect Lou Anarumo will find plenty of ways to utilize his skills on defense pic.twitter.com/OaFNNXYiUB — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) May 28, 2024

