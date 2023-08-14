Dax Hill receiving praise after preseason Week 1 performance

The Cincinnati Bengals lost some key defensive players from their secondary over the offseason in Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell and Eli Apple and there have been concerns that part of their game might not be as good as it has been in the recent past.

However, in preseason week one against the Green Bay Packers, Sam Monson of PFF was impressed with how Bengals defensive back Dax Hill played.

Here’s what Monson had to say about Hill:

Hill made one of the plays of the game, breaking up the deep shot from Jordan Love to save a touchdown as he came over from the middle of the field. Hill showed outstanding range and was able to get in front of Christian Watson, who had gotten behind rookie DJ Turner and was open for a big play. Hill looked good outside of that flash play and will help the Bengals feel good about their succession plan in the secondary.

It wasn’t much of a question whether Hill would be starting for the Bengals this season after losing a few free agents, but it’s been encouraging to see early results from him so far.

Hill was the only projected Bengals starter to play in this preseason game because he needs extra reps after not starting in his rookie season. What he has shown has been very promising for the Bengals who have been very pleased with what they have seen from the safeties so far.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire