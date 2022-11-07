Dax Hill injury creates more depth concerns for Bengals defense
The Bengals have the bye week to figure out the secondary.
The Bengals were missing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase again on Sunday, but their offense didn’t have the same difficulties that it experienced against the Browns in Week Eight. They had five touchdown drives in the first half and threw things into cruise control for the second half of a 42-21 win over the Panthers that [more]
Mixon set the Bengals franchise record in three quarters.
