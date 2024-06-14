Dax Hill at CB unfolding nicely for Bengals so far

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Dax Hill got the outside starting boundary work at minicamp recently.

Hill, the former first-round pick undergoing the position change away from safety, worked as the starting boundary corner opposite Cam Taylor-Britt.

At least for now, that means Hill is displacing former second-rounder DJ Turner on the boundary while Mike Hilton and others start in the slot.

Practically speaking, the Bengals can use Hill all over the place, whether it’s in two-plus-safety sets or even inside at the slot, too. But so far, these reps are surely invaluable now that his starting safety gig has gone to new arrival Geno Stone.

If the early work is any sign, Hill is well on his way to being the starting corner on the boundary not belonging to CTB. Much can happen over the course of the summer still, but Cincinnati’s initial shuffling of the depth chart has the Hill experiment looking like a success.

Dax Hill continues to make plays and continues to be one of the stories of the off-season practices. pic.twitter.com/BPNm59pnOy — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) June 12, 2024

