Dawuane Smoot to visit with Ravens

The Ravens may be adding a veteran defensive lineman.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Baltimore is bringing in defensive end Dawuane Smoot for a visit early next week.

A third-round pick in the 2017 draft, Smoot played his first six seasons for the Jaguars. He recorded 5.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 12 QB hits in 15 games last year. But he suffered a torn Achilles that prematurely ended his season.

Rapoport noted Smoot is doing well in his rehab and preparing to get back on the field.

Multiple reporters on the Jaguars beat noted that Jacksonville still has interest in bringing Smoot back for 2023.

In 87 games with 17 starts in his career, Smoot has recorded 22.5 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, and 60 QB hits.