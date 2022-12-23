Dawuane Smoot ‘is feared to have’ Achilles tear, per report

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman and pass rusher Dawuane Smoot may be done for the year. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Smoot “is feared to have” a torn Achilles and is getting an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of the injury.

Smoot, 27, went down without contact in the final minutes of a win against the New York Jets and immediately grabbed at his heel. He was eventually helped off the field by trainers, but couldn’t put weight on his leg.

The Jaguars drafted Smoot in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and he’s spent his entire six-year career with the franchise, making him the second longest tenured player on the team after Tyler Shatley.

This season, Smoot has five sacks, bringing his career total to 22.5. He’s currently set to become a free agent in the offseason.

Smoot has been a rotational player along the defensive line and his absence would likely mean more snaps for Arden Key. The depth at the position will also be helped when No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker returns from a high ankle sprain.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire