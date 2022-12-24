Dawuane Smoot confirms he tore his Achilles vs. Jets

Defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot tore his Achilles just as the Jacksonville Jaguars initially feared.

Smoot, 27, went down in the fourth quarter of the Jaguars’ 19-3 win against the New York Jets on Thursday night and immediately reached for his heel. After getting an MRI on Friday, Smoot confirmed the injury in an Instagram post on Saturday morning.

Smoot, a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is the most tenured Jaguars player on the team’s defense. In six seasons with the team, Smoot has 22.5 career sacks and was at five sacks in 2022 before suffering his season-ending injury.

Last season, running back James Robinson suffered a torn Achilles at MetLife Stadium during a game against the Jets. He was eventually traded to New York in October of this year.

Smoot played out his rookie contract and signed a two-year, $10 million extension with the Jaguars in March 2021. He’s currently due to become a free agent in the offseason.

