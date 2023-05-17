Dawuane Smoot ‘ahead of schedule’ in injury recovery, says trainer

Dawuane Smoot is currently a free agent, but the Jacksonville Jaguars have expressed interest in bringing the pass rusher back for seventh season with the team. The problem is that the season-ending Achilles tear he suffered in December makes a contract difficult to broker.

A recent post from Rise & Grind Training in Orange Park, Fla. offered evidence that Smoot is well on his way to being ready to sack quarterbacks again.

@Bigsmoot_94 Back and MOVING 💪🏾. Ahead of schedule on the road return to top form and make impact plays this season. Smoot has been back and working for the last month. The workouts phased him back into regaining his strength and mobility, to now be able to move like this.… pic.twitter.com/aOpnhW2qrw — Rise & Grind Training (@RiseandGrindOP) May 17, 2023

Smoot, 28, has spent his entire career with the Jaguars since he was picked in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. After not recording a sack in his first two years in Jacksonville, Smoot has recorded at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons.

At the time of his injury in the 2022 season, Smoot was tied with Josh Allen for the team lead in sacks.

Smoot signed a two-year contract extension with the Jaguars in 2021 just before he was set to become a free agent. He’s currently on the market for the first time in his career.

