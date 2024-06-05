Dawson sees 'progress' at Spurs

[Getty Images]

Tottenham have made "an awful lot of progress" under Ange Postecoglou, says former captain Michael Dawson.

Speaking at an event raising awareness for Prostate Cancer UK's 'Find it Earlier' campaign, he told the PA News Agency: "If you look where we were 12 months ago and someone said we were going to finish fifth, just two points behind fourth, then there has certainly been an awful lot of progress.

"The new manager hit the ground running, probably ahead of schedule. I think it was hard for him to come in and get the team playing in the way we are, which is certainly enjoyable to watch.

"Of course there is disappointment we just missed out on the top four, but it is European football for us - and that is certainly a positive.

"I am sure that Ange's aim, and the players' aim, is to try to get some silverware.

"We know everyone wants it - all the fans want it, the owners and the board, that is what they want, but it can be hard.

"But you look at the stadium, at the training centre - fundamentally you just want to keep trying to keep improving.

"So if that can be an improvement in the top four next year with European football - because Champions League is where our aim has got to be at the start the season, along with other football clubs.

"In another 12 months, what will progress be? Hopefully we can add a trophy and can be in the Champions League - but there are so many teams striving for the success and you have got to earn the right to do it."