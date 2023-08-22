Dawson Morgan, Preston Hopperton, Antonio Mejia among Week 1 game ball recipients

For the first time of the 2023 season, let's toss out some game balls.

Some of these come from box scores. Some come from coach's nominations.

Either way, all of these student-athletes have earned game balls from Week 1:

Dawson Morgan, Rootstown

Dawson Morgan on defense in a game last season against Crestwood.

Toss a game ball to Morgan. Shoot, toss six game balls. One for him and one for each starting offensive lineman: Tony Karp, Kyle Kuharich, Dominic Siglow, Braden Wright and Brian Youngblood.

Whenever the Rovers needed a push in a short-yardage situation, the line delivered. On one third-and-2, Morgan pushed through for 4 yards and a first down. On a third-and-1, Rootstown again picked up 4, this time with Dalton Duvall carrying the ball. Friday was a masterclass from the Rovers line in a 42-30 win at Crestwood.

Morgan, meanwhile, was remarkably consistent. Of Rootstown’s eight full drives (the ninth and 10th were just kneel-down drives at the end), he rushed for at least 30 yards on seven of those possessions. Six of those seven drives turned into touchdowns, which obviously was no coincidence.

AJ and Wyatt Januska, Crestwood

After a scoreless first half, the Red Devils’ aerial attack got going.

Quarterback Charlie Sommer surely deserves credit, as do brothers AJ and Wyatt Januska, who accounted for four of Crestwood’s six receptions and 155 of the team’s 184 passing yards.

“It was nice to see because last year we would get in those positions and we’d throw it to the ground,” Red Devils coach Jack D’Amato said. “Charlie really showed some poise back there, took a couple hits and delivered the ball right on target, so he did a great job. AJ and Wyatt are just pretty special players.”

Jack Smith, Roosevelt

Kent Roosevelt quarterback Jack Smith launches the ball to Jaiden Portis.

In his Rough Riders debut after coming over from Stow-Munroe Falls, Smith did it all.

The senior quarterback patiently tossed screen passes against Ravenna Thursday. Then, after drawing the Ravens in, he tossed a number of deep balls both Thursday and Saturday.

All told, Smith had three completions of 49-plus yards, six over 20 yards and 11 of his 18 completions went for double-digit yardage as Roosevelt topped Ravenna 28-20 for The Big R Trophy.

"He comes from a football family obviously and I know he wanted this one bad and he played like it," Rough Riders coach Kardell Jackson said of Smith, the grandson of legendary former Roosevelt football coach John Nemec. "He leaves it out there, and it doesn't matter what game it is, we know what we're getting from him from the attitude, and that attitude and energy is contagious around here."

Teddy Maccarone, Roosevelt

Theodore Maccarone celebrates with Gavin Peeps after scoring a touchdown.

After not recording a reception during the first three quarters of the Rough Riders' rivalry clash with the Ravens, Maccarone had three catches for 33 yards on a pivotal insurance drive to push their lead from one point to eight.

The sophomore wide receiver's ability to come back to the football when Smith scrambled out of the pocket was particularly impressive, including on Maccarone's 3-yard touchdown reception from his new QB.

Jaiden Portis, Roosevelt

Kent Roosevelt's Jaiden Portis completes a 54-yard pass and scores late in the second quarter to take the lead.

While Maccarone excelled late, Portis caught the go-ahead 54-yard touchdown Thursday and also had the Rough Riders' first score on a 10-yard run. The sophomore finished with 89 receiving yards.

Keegan Sell, Garfield

After two straight seasons of amassing 160-plus tackles, Sell picked up where he left off Friday night.

The G-Men senior linebacker amassed 14 tackles, including 12 solo and a preposterous six tackles for loss. He also forced a fumble and had a sack in Garfield’s 42-0 win at Cardinal.

Jon Wiczen, Garfield

Sell also approached the century mark running the ball Friday, helped as usual by his trusty tackle Wiczen. When G-Men coach Mike Moser reviewed the tape, Wiczen’s contribution was particularly clear, as he graded out at 85 percent with four pancake blocks.

Preston Hopperton, Streetsboro

The senior played a role in nearly every point the Rockets scored in a 36-22 win at CVCA. He notched five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) for Streetsboro and also tacked on two two-point conversions. Hopperton finished with 228 yards on just 29 carries.

Arthur Scott, Streetsboro

How did Hopperton produce such an electrifying performance? Well, certainly the senior has always been an electric ballcarrier. Rockets coach Pete Thompson said he also was the beneficiary of an “especially dominant” performance by sophomore lineman Arthur Scott, who helped pave the way for 336 rushing yards.

Antonio Mejia, Southeast

The Pirates’ new quarterback impressed mightily in his debut at Wickliffe. Indeed, Mejia had a role in nearly every point Southeast scored in Friday’s 31-23 victory, recording two touchdowns through the air and two more on the ground. It wasn’t just the points, though. It was also the efficiency as he completed 75 percent of his passes (6 of 8) and averaged more than 5 yards per carry (20 rushes for 107 yards).

Zeke Cameron, Mogadore

Mogadore quarterback Zeke Cameron throws a pass Friday against Field.

As the quarterback in a run-heavy program, Cameron doesn’t always get the spotlight.

On Friday, though, the senior signal-caller got his chance and took full advantage with three touchdowns on just 16 pass attempts in a 37-0 win over Field. His 11-of-16 passing performance included two first-half touchdown passes to Devin Graham and one final touchdown throw to Nick Stephenson midway through the third quarter.

Lucas Manderbach, Aurora

Before the season began, Greenmen coach Bob Mihalik was talking about how "unbelievable" Manderbach was as the junior made the move from linebacker to defensive end.

In Aurora's opening win over Twinsburg, Manderbach demonstrated why his coach was so excited, racking up three sacks and five quarterback hurries to help stifle a dangerous Tigers offense.

Nate Blasiole, Crestwood

The Red Devils junior running back utilized one nasty cutback after another Friday to amass 134 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 42-30 loss to Rootstown.

“All-around special kid from a special family,” D’Amato said. “He works hard. He's one of the hardest workers we have all year long. He just loves football and loves everyone on that team, and he played a heck of a game and we hope that he can continue to do some of those things.”

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Preston Hopperton, Antonio Mejia among Week 1 game ball recipients