Dawson Mercer with a Powerplay Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Dawson Mercer (New Jersey Devils) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 11/05/2023
Dawson Mercer (New Jersey Devils) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 11/05/2023
The World Series champs made a strong showing, while Anthony Volpe is the first Yankees rookie to ever win a Gold Glove.
The Bengals are surging in the AFC after starting the season 1-3.
A first-round MLS draft pick and former software engineer, Aubrey isn't your typical NFL rookie at 28 years old.
Ross Chastain won the final race of the season as Blaney finished second ahead of Kyle Larson and William Byron.
Formula 1 concludes its lone triple-header of the 2023 season this weekend in Brazil with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
CJ Stroud set an NFL record with the best performance of his remarkable rookie campaign.
Devin Booker has now missed five of the Suns’ first seven games of the season due to various injuries.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs. Birds game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens game.
Interceptions don't get much worse than this.
It's better to be lucky than good.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Patrick Mahomes is looking to bounce back after a poor performance in Week 8.
Chicago also declined closer Liam Hendriks' club option.
John Kennedy scored the Copa Libertadores winner for Fluminense and was sent off minutes later after an excessive celebration.
Zxavian Harris appeared to get his hand on Randy Bond's 47-yard kick.
The linebacker had to be carted off the field during the Steelers win on Thursday.
Here's how to watch the Alabama vs. LSU game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
Are you ready for the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel? Here's how to watch Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and more fight this weekend.