Dawson Knox: I’ve told the Bills I want to be here for an extended period of time

Bills tight end Dawson Knox loves playing with quarterback Josh Allen, so it comes as no surprise that he doesn’t want to stop sharing the field with him anytime soon.

Knox is entering the final year of his contract with the team and the subject of his future came up during a press conference at training camp on Monday. Knox said that he bought a house in Buffalo and that he hopes to be spending many more years living in it while playing for the Bills.

“I have communicated I want to be here for an extended period of time,” Knox said, via Dan Fetes of WHAM.

Knox posted career highs with 49 catches for 587 yards and nine touchdowns for the Bills last season. Similar production this year would make him a candidate for the franchise tag if the two sides can’t work out a longer deal.

