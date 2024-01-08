Dawson Knox touchdown gives Bills 21-14 lead

The Bills entered the fourth quarter down 14-7 but have scored two touchdowns in quick success to take a 21-14 lead with 7:16 left in the regular season.

After Deonte Harty’s 96-yard punt return tied the score at 14, quarterback Josh Allen hit tight end Dawson Knox with a 5-yard touchdown to gain a seven-point advantage.

That pass capped an eight-play, 74-yard drive that was Buffalo’s most successful possession since midway through the second quarter. While the Bills offense had moved the ball, the club hadn’t been able to break through with a score. But Allen connected with Dalton Kincaid for a 26-yard pass. And then Allen hit Khalil Shakir for a 28-yard gain down to Miami’s 3-yard line.

A play later, Knox caught a short pass on the right side and made his way to the paint for the go-ahead score.

Allen now is 28-of-36 for 344 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has eight carries for 51 yards.