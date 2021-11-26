Dawson Knox touchdown gives Bills 7-0 lead

After an ugly loss to the Colts on Sunday, things have at least started well for the Bills in the Bayou.

Tight end Dawson Knox caught a short pass and ran it in for a 7-yard touchdown to cap Buffalo’s first drive on Thanksgiving night.

The Bills faced only one third down on the possession, which quarterback Josh Allen converted with an 8-yard run on third-and-2. Allen took a pair of carries for 14 yards. He was also 3-of-3 passing for 30 yards on the possession.

Receiver Stefon Diggs caught two of those passes for 23 yards. He had only four catches for 23 yards last week, albeit with two touchdowns.

New Orleans is missing several of its offensive weapons, starting Ty Montgomery at running back with Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram out due to injuries.

