The Bills could be getting two offensive starters back in the lineup against the Jets this Sunday.

Right tackle Spencer Brown and tight end Dawson Knox went from limited participation in Wednesday’s practice to full participation on Thursday.

Knox has been out since breaking his hand in Buffalo’s Week Six loss to the Titans. Brown had started three straight games at right tackle before hurting his back and missing two games. Daryl Williams had been playing right guard before Brown’s injury, but moved back to right tackle the last couple of weeks.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley (ribs) and running back Zack Moss (concussion) went from out of practice to limited while linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) remained out of practice.

Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown back to full practice for Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk