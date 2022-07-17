During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, tight end Dawson Knox said that the Bills are not getting ahead of themselves when it comes to listening to predictions that they will make a run to the Super Bowl this season.

In the same interview, Knox also discussed one of the biggest reasons why so many people are so bullish about their chances this season. Quarterback Josh Allen’s play over the last two seasons has raised the Bills to contender level and Knox gushed about what his teammate is able to do on the field.

“I mean, it’s every receiver, tight end, running back, it’s everyone’s dream to play with a guy like that,” Knox said. “I mean, he can put the ball 70 yards down the field, or throw off his back foot back across himself, or make plays with his legs and extend plays. There’s nothing that guy can’t do. We’ve seen him stiff arm defensive ends to the ground. He’s jumping over linebackers, and just trucking guys. It’s insane.”

Knox said the Bills are “trying to tell him to slide more often” because of the injury risk that comes with running as a quarterback, but acknowledged it is hard to do that when Allen can make so much happen when he takes off running. If things keep playing out for Allen as they have the last couple of years, he may be running all the way to Arizona in February.

Dawson Knox: There’s nothing Josh Allen can’t do originally appeared on Pro Football Talk