Dawson Knox, Nick Bolton are back for Bills-Chiefs matchup in Kansas City

The Bills and Chiefs each have a key player back from injured reserve for Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton each came off injured reserve on Saturday and they are officially active for the matchup of teams hoping to improve their playoff position in Week 14.

Knox was listed as questionable to return from his wrist injury. Cornerback Kaiir Elam was the only other questionable Bill and he is also active.

Offensive lineman Alec Anderson, offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, defensive tackle Poona Ford, and safety Damar Hamlin are inactive for the Bills.

The Chiefs ruled running back Isiah Pacheco, linebacker Drue Tranquill, and tackle Donovan Smith out on Friday. Cornerback Nic Jones, defensive end BJ Thompson, defensive tackle Neil Farrell, and defensive end Malik Herring are also out for Kansas City.