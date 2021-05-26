Dawson Knox joins Travis Kelce & George Kittle’s ‘Tight End U’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tight ends Travis Kelce joined forces with George Kittle and the recently retired Greg Olsen to create a summit for the NFL’s top players at the position named Tight End University. The location of it happens to be in Nashville, Tenn.
Now a local boy will be attending.
The “TEU” official social media page on Twitter announced this week that Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is attending:
.@Dawson_knox joining the TEU community #uniTE pic.twitter.com/SeJ1JQbtR9
— TEU (@te_university) May 24, 2021
The tight end workout group sounds like a bit of a spin-off of another summit held each offseason. Broncos pass rusher Von Miller has held a “pass rush summit” for several years now. It appears two of the NFL’s top tight ends have decided to replicate that.
According to Chiefs Wire, here’s a list of some of the other tight ends in the NFL that will be attending. There’s one notable player from the Eagles involved:
Darren Waller
Noah Fant
Zach Ertz
Mark Andrews
Mike Gesicki
Cole Kmet
Jonnu Smith
Eric Ebron
TJ Hockenson
David Njoku
Robert Tonyan
Kyle Pitts
OJ Howard
Evan Engram
Hunter Henry
Related
Sean McDermott confirms no Stefon Diggs, Star Lotulelei at Bills OTAs this week
LOOK: Josh Allen rocks visor in Buffalo Bills OTAs
PFF drops grade for Buffalo Bills' 2020 NFL draft class
Oddsmakers: Bills favored to win back-to-back AFC East titles