Dawson Knox joins Travis Kelce & George Kittle’s ‘Tight End U’

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Tight ends Travis Kelce joined forces with George Kittle and the recently retired Greg Olsen to create a summit for the NFL’s top players at the position named Tight End University. The location of it happens to be in Nashville, Tenn.

Now a local boy will be attending.

The “TEU” official social media page on Twitter announced this week that Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is attending:

The tight end workout group sounds like a bit of a spin-off of another summit held each offseason. Broncos pass rusher Von Miller has held a “pass rush summit” for several years now. It appears two of the NFL’s top tight ends have decided to replicate that.

According to Chiefs Wire, here’s a list of some of the other tight ends in the NFL that will be attending. There’s one notable player from the Eagles involved:

  • Darren Waller

  • Noah Fant

  • Zach Ertz

  • Mark Andrews

  • Mike Gesicki

  • Cole Kmet

  • Jonnu Smith

  • Eric Ebron

  • TJ Hockenson

  • David Njoku

  • Robert Tonyan

  • Kyle Pitts

  • OJ Howard

  • Evan Engram

  • Hunter Henry

