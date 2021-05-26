Dawson Knox joins Travis Kelce & George Kittle’s ‘Tight End U’

Tight ends Travis Kelce joined forces with George Kittle and the recently retired Greg Olsen to create a summit for the NFL’s top players at the position named Tight End University. The location of it happens to be in Nashville, Tenn.

Now a local boy will be attending.

The “TEU” official social media page on Twitter announced this week that Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is attending:

The tight end workout group sounds like a bit of a spin-off of another summit held each offseason. Broncos pass rusher Von Miller has held a “pass rush summit” for several years now. It appears two of the NFL’s top tight ends have decided to replicate that.

According to Chiefs Wire, here’s a list of some of the other tight ends in the NFL that will be attending. There’s one notable player from the Eagles involved:

Darren Waller

Noah Fant

Zach Ertz

Mark Andrews

Mike Gesicki

Cole Kmet

Jonnu Smith

Eric Ebron

TJ Hockenson

David Njoku

Robert Tonyan

Kyle Pitts

OJ Howard

Evan Engram

Hunter Henry

