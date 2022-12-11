Dawson Knox fools Jets, then soars for touchdown

Give Buffalo offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey credit for the Bills’ touchdown in the second quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.

First, on a fourth-and-1, he made C.J. Mosley take the bait by having tight end Dawson Knox go in motion and jump under center.

The linebacker went flying and the Bills got five yards and a first down.

Fittingly, Josh Allen then found Knox for the touchdown pass, and the tight end made quite the entrance into the end zone.

The Bills led their AFC East rivals, 7-0, at the break.

I no longer know what’s happening in Jets-Bills pic.twitter.com/0ocKEvCIOp — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) December 11, 2022

