Dawson Knox, Bills tight ends placed on Reserve/ COVID-19 list

The Buffalo Bills have placed Dawson Knox, Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney and Nate Becker on the team’s Reserve/ COVID-19 list.

The Bills announced the moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 7 meeting with the New York Jets on Sunday. Knox was already out with a calf injury, while Sweeney is on the team’s PUP list. Becker is on the practice squad. Smith is the lone member of the team’s active roster to land on the list. All four players are tight ends.

According to the team, Knox has tested positive for COVID-19. Because of contact tracing protocols, the other three landed on the Reserve/ COVID-19 list as a precaution.

Sunday’s game against the Jets is still on as scheduled.

In addition to placing the tight ends on the illness-related list, linebacker Tyrel Dodson has also been placed on the team’s injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

In a corresponding move, four players were also called up to Buffalo’s active roster for Week 7. Those are wideout Duke Williams, offensive lineman Jordan Devey, linebacker Andre Smith and cornerback Dane Jackson.

