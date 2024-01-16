Dawson Knox: "Almost normal" to see Josh Allen do crazy things

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had his rough patches during the 2023 regular season, but he showed on Monday why the highs more than balance out the lows over the long run.

Allen threw three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Bills to a 31-17 win over the Steelers in a game that was pushed to Monday afternoon because of a massive snowstorm in Buffalo. Remnants of that snow were flying in the air as Bills fans celebrated Allen's 52-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The run was the longest playoff touchdown run in franchise history and it looked like it would end with a slide after a more modest gain before Allen kept churning his way through the Steelers for the score. It was the kind of play that lives on in highlight reels forever, although tight end Dawson Knox said it has become commonplace for the quarterback.

"It's almost normal now," Knox said, via the team's website. "Him making a crazy play like that almost every single game. Sometimes you just can't help but just to sit back and be a fan."

The Bills win sets up a visit from the Chiefs in the divisional round. It's not the first time Allen and Patrick Mahomes will share a playoff field, but it is the first time they'll do so in Buffalo and the Bills will be looking for a little more magic from their quarterback as they try to advance to the AFC title game.