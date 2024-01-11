Dawson Knox added to practice report; Dion Dawkins, Tyrel Dodson DNP

The Bills added tight end Dawson Knox to the practice report Thursday. He sat out with an illness.

The team had two other changes on the report from Wednesday's estimation, with offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (hand/illness) and linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) going from limited to non-participants.

Receiver Gabe Davis (knee), cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) and safety Taylor Rapp (calf) remained out of practice.

Running back Ty Johnson (concussion) again was limited.

Quarterback Josh Allen (neck), safety Damar Hamlin (shoulder) and safety Micah Hyde (neck) were full participants again.