Dawson Hammes grabs 360 win; Crane No. 1 in Crate Sprints

Apr. 30—Excitement was in the air Saturday night at Marysville Raceway. A total of 51 cars participated in championship point race No. 7. Leading the way with the most cars were the Turn-Key ATM Services Hobby Stocks with 22. A total of 15 winged 360 sprint cars joined 14 of the Dirt Solutions Crate Sprints. The winners included Dawson Hammes in the 360 sprints, Koa Crane in the Crate Sprints, and Kyle Cheney in the Hobby Stock division. It was Hammes' first win of the season while Crane won his third main event and Cheney picked up his second win of the season.

360 winged sprints, Crate sprints and Dwarf Cars divisions will be lined up and ready to compete this Saturday night starting at 6:30 p.m. at Marysville Raceway. For the first time this season, the ultra-competitive Dwarf Cars will test their skills on the quarter-mile dirt track.

After three rounds of 360 sprint car racing a new face has emerged as the track point leader. Teenager Carson Hammes of Marysville sits atop the sprint car points. Carson has amassed 139 total points with consistent finishes. Eight points back is Grass Valley's Billy Wallace. Dawson Hammes, the most recent main event winner, is just one point back of Wallace, and nine points back of younger brother Carson. Drake Standley holds down the fourth spot. Dryver Dothage rounds out the top five.

Crate Sprints

Crane, by winning three of the previous four main events, sits at the top of the standings. He holds a 14-point lead over Misty Castleberry. Chasing them are Matthew Kaiser, eight points back of Castleberry, and Jason Ballantine, just three points behind Kaiser. Derek Droivold rounds out the top five.

Last weekend's racing

The 25-lap 360 sprint car main event was dominated by one family: Dawson Hammes jumped out to the early lead only to be followed by younger brother Carson Hammes. The two racers put on a driving clinic as they showed great speed, but also the ability to navigate around slower cars, according to organizers. Dawson led all 25 laps while Carson ran second the entirety of the race. Drake Standley started sixth but by lap nine he had raced his way into third. Kenny Wanderstadt started fifth, fell back to seventh early in the race and then rebounded to finish fourth. Billy Wallace rounded out the top five. Dawson was joined in victory lane by his family, crew members, and Carson.

Hobby stock division

Kyle Cheney earned the 20-lap main event win, passing Jason Clayton Jr. on lap one to lead the next 19 laps without any sort of issues. Howard Law started fifth and methodically moved past other cars to claim the second spot on lap 13. The final few laps were tight, as Cheney survived a late race restart to hold off the hard charging Law. It was Cheney's second consecutive win at Marysville Raceway.

"I guess you could say that we beat the Law tonight," said Cheney in his post-race interview. Law finished second. Third place went to Clayton Jr. who drove a great race all night. Jason Clayton Sr. started eighth in the race and on lap 18 passed Ken Reische for fourth.

The Crate Sprints was the best main event of the night, stated the raceway. The fans saw the lead swap spots three times during the final two laps. Koa Crane took the lead away from Tyler George on lap nine. A few laps later, Matthew Kaiser passed Hall for second to set up quite possibly the most dramatic finish in the short history of the Crate Sprints. Coming to the white flag, Kaiser passed Crane on the bottom of the track. The two were racing amongst slower cars. As Kaiser raced back around the track as the leader, he too, drifted wide coming out of turn four and Crane took the lead back. Crane led the final few feet to secure his third win of the season.

Full results can be found at https://speedhive.mylaps.com/events/2585982.