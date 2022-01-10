Dawn Staley's dog keeps stealing the show during press conferences

Dawn Staley and her dog, Champ. AP Photo/Aaron Beard

Dawn Staley and her top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks have been the class of women's college basketball this season.

But it's the superstar coach's dog who has stolen the show off the court.

Staley's 4-year-old Havanese, Champ, has become a mainstay around South Carolina's prestigious program. The gray and white pooch has long been a fan favorite after making appearances at Gamecocks practices and press conferences this season.

Here he is rolling over in the middle of the gym to get a belly rub from his national champion and gold-medal winning mama:

After a practice in mid-November, he was ready to play some fetch with whoever would take the bait:

Champ traveled all the way to the Bahamas so he could take in the Battle 4 Atlantis live:

And he has even made appearances on the podium for South Carolina post-game press conferences:

But the media has caught him sleeping on a few occasions:

Sometimes, he just needs a break from the spotlight:

But Champ has gotten so much attention for his recent press conference appearances that Staley — the human, not the dog — decided to make it a challenge. In December, she encouraged other coaches to partake in the #petpresserchallenge to help "raise awareness for those rescue pets that need to be placed in happy [homes]."

It's unclear if other prominent coaches have gotten in on the trend. But for now, Gamecocks fans are content with the bonus Champ content they've gotten this year — and with South Carolina's near-perfect season thus far.

