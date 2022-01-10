Dawn Staley's dog keeps stealing the show during press conferences
Dawn Staley and her No. 1 Gamecocks have been the class of women's college basketball this year.
But Staley's dog has been the team's star off the court.
Champ, a 4-year-old Havanese, has stolen the show at South Carolina press conferences and practices.
But it's the superstar coach's dog who has stolen the show off the court.
But it's the superstar coach's dog who has stolen the show off the court.
Staley's 4-year-old Havanese, Champ, has become a mainstay around South Carolina's prestigious program. The gray and white pooch has long been a fan favorite after making appearances at Gamecocks practices and press conferences this season.
Here he is rolling over in the middle of the gym to get a belly rub from his national champion and gold-medal winning mama:
—Kendall Smith (@SmithKendall__) October 12, 2021
After a practice in mid-November, he was ready to play some fetch with whoever would take the bait:
—Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) November 16, 2021
Champ traveled all the way to the Bahamas so he could take in the Battle 4 Atlantis live:
—ChampStaley (@ChampStaley) November 22, 2021
And he has even made appearances on the podium for South Carolina post-game press conferences:
—Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 22, 2021
But the media has caught him sleeping on a few occasions:
—Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) January 9, 2022
Sometimes, he just needs a break from the spotlight:
—Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) January 3, 2022
But Champ has gotten so much attention for his recent press conference appearances that Staley — the human, not the dog — decided to make it a challenge. In December, she encouraged other coaches to partake in the #petpresserchallenge to help "raise awareness for those rescue pets that need to be placed in happy [homes]."
—dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) December 23, 2021
It's unclear if other prominent coaches have gotten in on the trend. But for now, Gamecocks fans are content with the bonus Champ content they've gotten this year — and with South Carolina's near-perfect season thus far.
