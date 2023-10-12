Dawn Staley on why we aren't seeing conference realignment's in women's college sports
Gamecocks' head coach Dawn Staley weighs in on why we only see realignments in men's sports and if she's worried about the women being left behind.
The Chargers have blown two fourth-quarter leads and sit at 0-2.
Georgia trailed 14-3 at halftime.
Okogie has been around the block — he was at that infamous Jimmy Butler practice with Minnesota — and is now ready to do all the dirty work for Phoenix.
Entering the 22nd and final weekend of the 2023 regular season, nearly everything is up for grabs.
Shaq and AI are 'back at it' in their new roles with Reebok.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The way things stand, Bill Belichick isn’t the biggest threat to plant roots atop the all-time wins list for coaches. Andy Reid is.
To some, the "Brotherly Shove" is innovative. To others, it's an abomination.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football matchups in week 7 against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Andy Behrens looks to find some clarity regarding the fantasy football situations keeping managers up at night.
Don Chaney Jr. might have been down before he fumbled, but the call on the field was upheld. And Miami should have just taken a knee.
We've got another great weekend of games with four ranked vs. ranked matchups, including a showdown between No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington.
The Broncos are off to a miserable start this season.
"You're only allowed one un-retirement."
There is also an unserved arrest warrant for Miles Bridges that was issued in January.
“This is all cake, man. This is so much fun," Harper said after staring down Orlando Arcia and powering the Phillies to within one win of a return trip to the NLCS.
Oakland is still eligible to land a WNBA team when the league starts its next round of expansion in 2026.
Bill Self and the Jayhawks were defiant in the face of a lengthy NCAA investigation and came out the other side virtually unscathed. It's another lesson in how toothless the governing body is at enforcing its own rules.
Each team’s statement varied in language but dovetailed in sentiment. The statements’ content, as much as their mere existence, should resonate.