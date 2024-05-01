Dawn Staley reveals another flashy season opener for South Carolina WBB team

South Carolina women’s basketball will open the 2024-25 “repeat tour” season with a game in Las Vegas, coach Dawn Staley said Wednesday in a radio interview with 107.5 The Game.

USC’s original opponent backed out, she added, so who the Gamecocks will take on in Nevada is still to be determined. She did not reveal who the original team was.

Staley teased a couple other big games for next season as well, adding that the 2024-25 schedule is not yet finished.

UConn will be back in Columbia for the annual rivalry game. South Carolina will participate in the ACC-SEC challenge again as well, likely playing one of the ACC’s top teams.

And the Gamecocks will travel to California to take on the UCLA Bruins on the road, finishing the home-and-home series started in 2022.

