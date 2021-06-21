Dawn Staley on whether she would take an NBA coaching job: 'I think you have to consider it all'

South Carolina and U.S. women's basketball coach Dawn Staley isn't outright saying she wants to jump to the NBA, but she isn't exactly denying it either. Staley was asked about rumors she's being pursued for NBA head coach openings, and she responded by saying she would "consider it all."

Staley was asked about the possibility while appearing on Today.

Here's Dawn Staley's complete answer on NBA head coaching rumors (from @3rdHourTODAY): pic.twitter.com/mgjJobiKIr — Meredith Cash (@mercash22) June 21, 2021

Staley initially tries to indirectly answer the question, saying "you have to answer each call" whether or not she wants to take that leap. When pressed further, Staley said, "At this stage of the game, I think you have to consider it all."

She also spoke about the importance of a woman making that leap and coaching in the NBA, saying, "you have to consider it." Staley then tried to throw some cold water on that thought, adding, "you have to be ready for it."

The entire segment read as Staley essentially saying, "Yes, I will take calls from NBA teams and I am interested in being the first woman head coach in the NBA, but I don't want to upset South Carolina by opening pining for a different position."

Dawn Staley will take calls from NBA teams. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Dawn Staley, Becky Hammon expected to interview for openings

Staley reportedly isn't the only woman being considered for an NBA job. San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon is also expected to be interviewed for open positions. Hammon has NBA experience, coaching a 2020 game after Gregg Popovich was ejected.

Staley hasn't coached in the NBA, but has an impressive resume. She's spent over a decade coaching women's college basketball, first at Temple and currently at South Carolina. In addition to that, the NBA Hall of Famer is also the head coach of the U.S. women's basketball team.

Monday's appearance on Today is not the first time Staley has expressed a desire to coach in the NBA. In June, she told the New York Times she "can stand in front of men and lead them."

