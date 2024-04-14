Dawn Staley’s national champion Gamecocks honored with Columbia parade: Live updates

Three national championships. Three parades.

The No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball team (38-0) is being honored Sunday in downtown Columbia for its perfect season and third NCAA title in program history.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line the city’s Main Street for a 2 p.m. parade that will proceed six blocks and culminate with a pep rally on the S.C. State House steps. Head coach Dawn Staley and several USC players will address the crowd along with comments from Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other dignitaries.

It’s the third parade for Staley and her program. The Gamecocks also won national championships in 2017 and 2022 and were honored then by the city of Columbia with parades and pep rallies.

Updates from Sunday’s festivities will be shared here throughout the afternoon.

Former USC player Melanie Johnson.

Former Gamecocks show up in support

Former Gamecock forward Melanie Johnson, who graduated from USC in 2007, arrived early Sunday to meet up with other former players and take in the parade.

She said when she was a player, she couldn’t have fathomed how much the women’s basketball program would grow.

“It’s almost unimaginable,” Johnson said.

She said she was excited to see how this year’s championship win was celebrated by the community.

“Seeing all the fans and everybody taking in the amount of joy the program has brought to the area — to the fans, from the old, the young — it’s just a good environment,” she said. “And it’s exciting just to see where the program was and where it is now.”

A number of former players are expected to take part in the parade.

The city of Columbia holds a parade on Main Street to honor the South Carolina women’s basketball team’s 2024 national championship.

