Dawn Staley Leads South Carolina To NCAA Victory, Shouts Out Caitlin Clark ‘For Lifting Up Our Sport’

Sunday marked another milestone in South Carolina coach Dawn Staley’s career. The Gamecocks won the NCAA championship, beating Iowa 87-75. It is their second title in three years.

As Staley got emotional after the win, she took the time to praise Iowa’s Caitlin Clark for helping to shed light on women’s college basketball.

“I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport,” she told ESPN. “She carried a heavy load for our sport, and it’s not going to stop here on the collegiate tour. When she’s the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, she’s going to lift that league up as well. So Caitlin Clark, if you’re out there, you are one of the GOATs of our game, and we appreciate you.”

Sunday’s win further cemented Staley’s legacy as one of the most successful coaches in college basketball. She became the fifth head coach and the first Black coach to win at least three women’s basketball titles, according to USA Today.

Staley started her career playing at Virginia University from 1988-1992. At the time, she averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.5 steals per game. Staley won multiple awards for her games, including one NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honor and two Naismith Player of the Year awards, according to Sporting News.

She joined the WNBA when the Charlotte Sting selected her as the No. 9 overall pick in 1999. She played six seasons with the Sting and one season with the Houston Comets. Staley also won three gold medals in the 1996, 2000, and 2004 Olympics.

These achievements led her to be honored as one of the 15 best players in WNBA history in 2011.

Staley eventually became a coach at Temple University in Philadelphia, her home city. After eight seasons, she joined the Gamecocks.