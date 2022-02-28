Dawn Staley explains why her South Carolina team is ready to finish what they started

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley joined Yahoo Sports women’s basketball expert Cassandra Negley to speak about her team’s great season so far, why Aliyah Boston should be player of the year, and the team’s chances to finish the year with the national championship trophy after heartbreak last season.

Coach Staley joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of TIAA. TIAA partnered with ambassadors across women’s basketball to share personal stories around the impact of Title IX, with the goal of raising awareness and inspiring everyone to work together to close the gap and #retireinequality for good.