Dawn Staley earns big bonus for Gamecocks’ national championship win

The South Carolina women’s basketball team completed its first undefeated season in school history on Sunday. That meant another bonus for coach Dawn Staley.

Staley picked up a $500,000 bonus for the Gamecocks’ 87-75 win over Iowa at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. It was Staley’s third national championship as the Gamecocks’ coach.

The national championship bonus was the final one Staley earned from this season. In all, the Hall of Famer will make $680,000 in incentives.

The bonuses are on top of Staley’s $3.1 million annual salary.

Staley added another bonus earlier this week of $25,000 for winning Naismith National Coach of the Year.

Other bonuses Staley won this year include

▪ $15,000 for winning 11 or more SEC regular season games (USC went a 16-0).

▪ $15,000 for finishing in the Top 25 of the AP or Coaches Poll.

▪ $100,000 for winning both the SEC Regular Season Championship and the SEC Tournament Championship.

▪ $25,000 for being named the SEC Coach of the Year

The Final Four run also means some extra cash for Staley’s assistant coaches. They earned a bonus of one month’s worth of their base salary for the Gamecocks simply making the tournament and will receive another month’s worth of pay for USC making the Final Four.

For South Carolina associate head coach Lisa Boyer, who makes $400,000 annually, that’s just under $67,000.