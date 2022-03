The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) DeMarr Langford scored 19 points, Quinten Post added 17 and 13th-seeded Boston College upset fifth-seeded Wake Forest 82-77 in overtime in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Wednesday. The Eagles (7-14) rallied from a 10-point deficit with six minutes left in regulation before scoring the first six points in overtime and going on to win. It's the first time BC has won two tournament games since 2018 but not without some adversity, including the double-digit deficit that came after the Eagles had led most of the way.