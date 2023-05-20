Dawn Staley in attendance for Brittney Griner's return to basketball, Zia Cooke's WNBA debut

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley was in attendance at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday to watch Brittney Griner play her first WNBA game since her nearly 10-month detainment in Russia.

Griner, an eight-time WNBA All-Star, was detained at a Moscow airport in February 2022 while traveling to play basketball overseas after Russian authorities found vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage. She pleaded guilty in July and was transferred to a penal colony in November. President Joe Biden confirmed she was released Dec. 8 in a prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

STALEY ON BG: Dawn Staley doubles down on support for Brittney Griner after Kim Mulkey declined to comment

GAMECOCKS IN THE WNBA: Every South Carolina women's basketball alum who made a WNBA roster — and who got waived

Staley was a vocal advocate for Griner's return during her detainment, wearing clothing bearing her name and/or image at every South Carolina women's basketball game until Griner was back on U.S. soil. Staley also posted every day on Twitter and Instagram counting the number of days Griner had been detained and calling for her release.

The 6-foot-9 Griner was insistent from the moment she returned to the U.S. that she would play for the Phoenix Mercury this year. She made her return to the WNBA when the Mercury opened the 2023 season against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday.

During pregame warmups, Griner jogged over to the baseline and bent down to wrap the 5-foot-6 Staley in a long hug.

The Mercury-Sparks game also held another layer of significance for Staley: It was the WNBA debut for former South Carolina guard Zia Cooke. Cooke was drafted No. 10 overall by the Sparks in the 2023 WNBA Draft and was the youngest player to make the team's roster this season.

The 5-9 Cooke was the Gamecocks' leading scorer in 2022-23, averaging 15.4 points per game, and she earned third-team All-American honors. She was also a part of the South Carolina squad that won the 2022 NCAA Championship. After she was officially named to the Sparks' roster Thursday, Staley tweeted a message of support for her former player.

"YOUR DREAM! The thing you have talking about since I met (you) is right here," Staley wrote. "I love you and the work you put in. Just getting started!"

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Dawn Staley attends Brittney Griner return to WNBA, Zia Cooke's debut