The Dawn Is Coming: The Weeknd's New Music Era Already Sounds Like a Total Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this image released on May 27, The Weeknd performs onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The Weeknd's next music era is coming, and we are more than ready to hear what he has in store! Following the release of After Hours in 2020, the singer has been slowly giving us peeks of his upcoming fifth album over the past year. During an acceptance speech at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in May, he alluded to new music by simply stating: "The dawn is coming." On Monday, he shared a teaser for the upcoming era titled "The Dawn Is Coming" on YouTube, which offered nearly two minutes of a new track, and in a Tokyo Olympics promo featuring American track and field stars, he teased that his single "Take My Breath" would be released on Friday. The visual was scheduled to air before The Suicide Squad this week but, according to Variety, IMAX theaters pulled it due to "intense strobe lighting."

Though The Weeknd hasn't officially confirmed a title or release date for his fifth album, it already sounds like a total blast. In an interview with GQ published on Monday, the singer said, "It's the album I've always wanted to make." Better yet, GQ editor Mark Anthony Green noted that the album is "packed with party records." "[It's] Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets the best-night-of-your-f*cking-life party records," Green said of the songs. "Not anachronistic disco stuff. . . . That sort of retro thing is having a moment right now in pop music, but these records are new. Sweaty. Hard. Drenched-suit, grinding-on-the-girl/boy-of-your-dreams party records." As we patiently wait for more details from The Weeknd himself, watch the first teaser for his new era ahead.