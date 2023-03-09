The Dawgs have spoken, and they want Auburn

The future of SEC scheduling has been a wedge issue ever since Oklahoma and Texas expressed interest in joining the conference.

Now that their move-in date has been finalized, the topic has gained more traction. There are many options that commissioner Greg Sankey and members of the front office could go with, but the most popular model amongst fans and media alike is a nine-game SEC slate, with three permanent rivals and a rotation of six other opponents within the conference each season.

If that model were to be chosen, three current Georgia players have expressed who they would like to play each season. There were several programs mentioned, but there were only two programs that every three players listed… Auburn and Tennessee.

DawgNation writer Mike Griffith asked three Bulldogs: Chris Smith, Broderick Jones, and Kearis Jackson, what their preferences would be for the projected model. Here’s how they answered:

Chris Smith: Florida, Auburn, Tennessee

Broderick Jones: Auburn, Tennessee, Missouri

Kearis Jackson: Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama

Kearis Jackson chose three of the most challenging options because it features a solid balance between what the fans want, and what the players want.

“I feel like those three games there would be opportunities that the fans would like but the players would like as well because we like going against the best of the best,” Jackson said.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Auburn’s projected locked opponents are Alabama, Georgia, and Vanderbilt. Sankey says that the winning scheduling option could be finalized in May during the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida.

