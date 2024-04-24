'Dawgs race to solid showing at Belle Fourche meet

Apr. 24—BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. — If you're wondering who "the man" is, he is running numerous distance events for Bowman County and his name is Taylor Wanner. Wanner paced the Bulldogs with three first-place finishes in the Belle Fourche, SD Northern Hills Invite, a massive, 25-team meet in which Wanner blew away the competition in the 800m and 1600m runs while teaming-up with three-other top-'Dawgs to take the crown in the 4x400m relay as a speedster as well.

Wanner was a full 3-seconds ahead of the 800m run/dash competition, taking first in the event with a time of 1:55.88, while his teammates, Jonah Njos and Gavin Lambourn earned fourth and fifth at 2:00.73 and 2:03.21, respectively. Jonah's brother, Noah, nearly ended up in the top-eight with a 2:09.04.

Wanner continued his excellence in the 1600m run, with a nearly 4-second advantage and a number-one, 4:25.19 effort, with Jonah Njos motivated to a third-place 4:31.69 and Lambourn finishing just-outside the top-eight.

Trying his speed on for size, Wanner then teamed up with Nathan Dix, Bohden Duffield and Jonah Njos in the 4x400m relay, where the Bulldogs posted a 3:30.93 for the win, with Wanner running the anchor-leg. All three events were run by Wanner in state-qualifying times, with him beating the 800m requisite by almost 8 second, the 1600m mark by 10 seconds and the relay event by almost 6 seconds.

The Bulldogs took advantage of some moderate weather for a change and marked a series of solid efforts. Duffield finished with a first-place 53.17 in the 400m dash and Dix was fourth with a 53.62, while in the 3200m run BCHS continued to excel with Gabe Sarsland's third-place 10:27.65 — just-outside of state-qualification at 10:20.24 — and Warner Bowman finishing at fourth with a 10:39.65.

The Bowman County 4x100 relay team of Daniel Hoff, Bishop Duffield, Kyle Brosz and Roman Fossum finished at seventh with a 50.50 effort and the 4x200m team of Dix, the Duffields and Brayden Williams earned second with a state-qualifying 1:34.37. Lambourn teamed-up with Noah Njos, Thomas Bowman and Sarsland for third in the 4x800m relay at 8:52.82 for another solid showing.

For the girls running events, Adyson Gerbig finished a mere .03 seconds off a state-qualifier with a second-place 26.97 in the 200m dash and Quin Andrews was just-behind her at 27.4, while Sophia Headley earned a blue-ribbon with a state-qualifying 1:01.42. In the 800m event, Landyn Gerbig was third with a 2:28.88 — just in front of Jaci Fischer's fourth-place 2:30.43 — and Kenley Bowman rounded out the top-eight in the event.

Jaci Fischer was tops in the 1600m run with a first-place 5:28.87 and Julie Sarsland was in at sixth with a 5:41.95 and Kenley Bowman finished with a 10th-place showing in the 3200m event, with Adyson Gerbig finishing off the individual track events for the ladies at sixth in the 300m hurdles in a time of 50.24.

The girls relay events saw BCHS top-out at seventh in the 4x100m race through the team of Livia Bowman, Addie Umbreit, Chloe Haar and Emersyn Hlebechuk while the 4x200m team of Headley, Andrews and the Gerbigs took the blue-ribbon with a 1:47.82 effort to easily qualify for state. Fischer combined with the Gerbigs and Headley to earn a top-mark of 4:13.20 — 5 seconds ahead of state-qualification — in the 4x400m relay to round out the day on the track for the team.

For the girls field-events Abigail Sonnabend was seventh in the shot-put and Kennedy Senn was eighth in the javelin, with Umbreit finishing in third in the high-jump at 5'-even and Julie Sarsland taking fourth in the pole-vault with a 9'3" leap. Rounding-out the field events for the girls team, Addie Umbreit was third in the triple-jump with a mark of 31'5".

For the boys field events, Hunter Rasmussen continued his run of domination with a first-place 50'2" throw in the shot-put — 4 full feet ahead of the competition — and similar focus in the discus with a toss of 149'3" — almost 8-feet further than the field.

Brosz was fifth in the high-jump at 5'6" and Bishop Duffield also placed fifth in the long-jump with a mark of 18'10.25", while Bohden Duffield repeated the fifth-place string in the triple-jump at 38'9" and Williams was just-behind him at 38'3".

For more information about track & field in North Dakota, please visit the website at

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/NorthDakota/

, and for updates on Class A athletics keep reading The Dickinson Press.