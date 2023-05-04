Dawand Jones refutes 'false' reports about falling to fourth round in 2023 NFL draft

Dawand Jones was projected to be a Thursday or Friday selection in the 2023 NFL draft. Instead, the former Ohio State offensive tackle fell to the fourth round, going to the Cleveland Browns at No. 111.

And Jones spent Wednesday refuting the reports of why he supposedly fell that far.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Jones' pre-draft process went "sideways," with "constant weight questions, handling of the Senior Bowl and Pro Day" and "telling teams his dream was to play in the NBA, not the NFL."

False like where do y'all get this information from https://t.co/2AUjXb17Ux — Dawand Jones (@dawandj79) May 3, 2023

"False," Jones tweeted Wednesday. "Like where do y'all get this information from."

After the Browns' 2023 draft was complete, Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey talked about why Jones was a perfect fit.

2024, 2025 CFP schedules: A Playoff game at Ohio Stadium? CFP announces schedules for expanded 2024, 2025 postseason

Observations from NFL draft: Rising and falling: 9 Ohio State football observations from the 2023 NFL draft

"For a guy his size, he's so nimble and agile," Saganey told reporters. "I think if you guys watch his high school basketball highlights, you would probably see how he moves. There's a lot of good highlights of him out there pulling, doing things we ask our guys to do. And really for a guy that size, the athleticism and the quickness really stands out on tape. We think he can do a lot of things well in our system."

The Browns later selected center Luke Wypler in the sixth round of the draft before signing safety Ronnie Hickman and safety Tanner McCalister.

Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

At the Senior Bowl, Jones came in at 6-foot-8 and 375 pounds: 16 pounds heavier than he was listed on Ohio State's 2022 roster. Jones' wingspan of 89.5 inches, the largest ever compared to any player at the NFL combine.

Story continues

Jones was a first-team All-American at right tackle for the Buckeyes in 2022 according to CBS Sports while being named a second-team All-American to Sporting News and the Associated Press.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Dawand Jones refutes reports about falling in 2023 NFL draft