Dawand Jones praised in PFF ‘Preseason Stock Watch’ article

With preseason NFL football games underway, it is an important time for rookies to prove their value to their team.

Former Ohio State and now Cleveland Browns offensive tackle, Dawand Jones, is making a good case for himself to receive playing time in the regular season because of how he has played in the preseason thus far.

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson came out with an article highlighting players whose stock has gone up and down at the start of the preseason. Jones was amongst those to deserve praise with Monson having some glowing remarks to say about him.

“Jones, a mammoth rookie right tackle, got another healthy dose of playing time this week, adding 54 snaps to his debut of 74 in the Hall of Fame Game,” wrote Monson. “He had another excellent outing, allowing just one hurry across 39 pass-blocking reps. “Jones has looked excellent as a pass blocker when the league trend is for second-string linemen to struggle in that area. Many argued that he was a first-round talent who slipped to the fourth, and his preseason so far has been adding credence to their case.”

Jones was a fourth-round pick in last year’s draft for the Browns, so while they may not be in a major rush to get him on the field, he certainly has been impressive thus far and is off to a promising start to his rookie campaign.

