Dawand Jones’ NFL draft stock tumbled after interviews

In the pre-draft process, one of the hottest names was former Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones. Writers marveled at the size and length of Jones and many pundits wondered if he could sneak into the first round.

Instead, Jones ended up sliding all the way to the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round. It begged the question of how this could happen. A big reason Jones slid was due to his weight. Jones ballooned up to 374 pounds at the scouting combine and raised questions about his commitment.

A concern that was only made worse when it came out that Jones told teams in interviews his dream was to actually play in the NBA and not the NFL. Spin that one however you want but there are few things that will derail an NFL career faster than not loving the game.

Can Jones get back on track and turn into a solid pro? Definitely but for 31 other teams, they didn’t see enough in the film to justify taking a risk on all the issues.

More!

Ranking the top 5 candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year One undrafted free agent rookie to watch for each team Ranking the top 5 rookie wide receivers after the draft

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire