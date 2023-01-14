Davon Townley to return to Penn State instead of transfer

Sometimes you just need to take a step back and realize how good you may have it. Perhaps that was the situation for defensive lineman Davon Townley. A little more than a month after announcing he was entering the transfer portal, Townley is now reportedly staying at Penn State.

According to a report from 247Sports, Townley has confirmed he will remain at Penn State instead of pursuing a transfer. That is good news for the Penn State defense as Townley has some good athletic potential to be a key player on the line of scrimmage in the coming years if he continues to develop and grow in the program.

Townley made appearances in eight games for Penn State during the 2022 season. As he returns to the program this spring, he will be given an opportunity to push for more playing time this spring. Given Penn State’s track record of developing raw athletes on the defensive line, Townley is certainly a key player to watch moving forward.

And according to the 247Sports report, a slight position change could be in the works as Townley will reportedly be moving from end to the inside of the line. File that away for the spring football storylines.

Penn State did see a player enter the transfer portal on Friday though with running back Keyvone Lee entering the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire