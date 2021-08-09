Davon Reed with an and one vs the Miami Heat
Davon Reed (Denver Nuggets) with an and one vs the Miami Heat, 08/08/2021
This looked like it hurt.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Yam Madar played his first game in Celtics green Sunday in Boston's NBA Summer League opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Here's how the young point guard fared.
The Pelicans could use the shooting.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Obi Toppin and immanuel Quickley showed they were men among boys on Sunday, but the Knicks still fell, 89-79, to the Toronto Raptors in their Summer League opener.
It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Summer League: Detroit Pistons (0-0) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0): 8:30 p.m.; Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; ESPN2.
The Rockets defeated the Cavaliers, 84-76. Jalen Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft from the G League Ignite, led all scorers with 23 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Rockets, while Alperen Sengun, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Turkey, added 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in the victory. Evan Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of USC, tallied 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks for the Cavaliers in the losing effort. The Rockets improve to 1-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Cavaliers fall to 0-1.
Wrapping up the stories from the final day of the Tokyo Games.
The sign-and-trade that’s sending Devonte’ Graham to New Orleans picked Charlotte up a draft pick and more.
Mexico's Abraham Ancer birdied the second playoff hole to win the World Golf Championships St. Jude Invitational on Sunday, denying Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns for his first US PGA Tour title.
A difficult day for Bryson DeChambeau was made even more trying because of a few hecklers.
Vince Carter's Olympic commentary was almost as good as his Olympic dunking.
This was frightening.
On Monday, the US team was upset by Canada 1-0 in a semifinals match, putting them out of contention for the Olympic gold medal, which Trump blasted.
Think the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry is over? Manning's Hall of Fame speech proved otherwise.