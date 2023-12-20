Davon Mitchell officially signs his National Letter of Intent with the Oklahoma Sooners

In 2023, the tight end position was one of the weaker groups on the team. That’s why it was important for Joe Jon Finley to restock that position as the Oklahoma Sooners head to the SEC.

He did just that by getting the commitment from four-star tight end Davon Mitchell. Mitchell was considered a five-star prospect and the No. 1 tight end in the 2025 class before reclassifying to 2024.

Mitchell is someone who could compete for a lot of playing time right away. This position is losing the only player that had any real production in Austin Stogner. It’ll be hard for a true freshman to come in and play right away but he’s a guy that may just be too talented to keep off of the field.

