DaVon Hamilton signs extension with Jacksonville Jaguars

We have some former Ohio State football news to report.

Former Buckeye and current Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton has reportedly signed a three-year extension. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport and is reported to be worth $34.5 million, with $23 million of it fully guaranteed. A whopping $18.7 million of it will be paid out in year one.

It is well earned for Hamilton who is coming off of a career year. He started 14 of the 17 games he appeared in, and wracked up 56 total tackles, five tackles for loss, with 2.5 of them going for sacks. He has spent his entire three-year career with Jacksonville after the Jags drafted him as the No. 73 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.

For the best local Columbus news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Columbus Dispatch.

Sources: The #Jaguars and DT DaVon Hamilton agreed to terms on a 3-year, $34.5M deal with $23M fully guaranteed plus incentives that bring the max compensation up to $36M. The former third rounder will make over $18.7M in the 1st year of the extension, coming off a career year. pic.twitter.com/1hwl0WiSXT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2023

Stay with us as we continue to follow all of the former Ohio State players and what they are doing in the NFL and other professional leagues — especially as the NFL draft gets ready to queue up on Thursday.

More Buckeyes in the NFL!

Four former Ohio State players in the USFL for 2023 LOOK. Curtis Samuel to get familiar jersey number back with Commanders. Jeff Okudah traded from Lions to NFC South team Ezekiel Elliott reportedly considering signing with Bengals A former Buckeye is signed by the Lions to continue long snapper career

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire