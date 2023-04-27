DaVon Hamilton agrees to three-year extension with Jaguars

The Jaguars have locked up one of their key defensive players with a second contract.

Jacksonville has agreed to a three-year contract extension with defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The deal is worth $34.5 million with $23 million guaranteed. Incentives could push the contract to a maximum value of $36 million. Hamilton is set to earn $18.7 million in the first year of the extension.

A third-round pick in 2020, Hamilton was entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Hamilton appeared in all 17 games last year with 14 starts, playing 53 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He finished with 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits. He also had eight tackles with one for loss, a QB hit, and two passes defensed in Jacksonville’s two postseason games.

